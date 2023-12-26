New Innovative Solution Mitigates Ocean Acidification, Converts CO2 Into Vital Nutrients And Ensures Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sahit Muja CEO Albanian Minerals utilizing Magnesium composition in Ocean

Turning the Tide: A Revolutionary Breakthrough Counters Ocean Acidification, Transforms CO2 into Vital Nutrients, Paving the Way to a Sustainable Future

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The ocean plays a crucial role in sustaining life on Earth, generating 50 percent of the oxygen we require, absorbing 25 percent of carbon dioxide emissions, and serving as a vital carbon sink by capturing 90 percent of the excess heat produced by these emissions. It serves as both the 'lungs of the planet' and its largest 'carbon sink,' providing a critical buffer against the impacts of climate change.Central to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions and stabilizing the Earth's climate, the ocean's health is, unfortunately, impacted by increasing emissions. Warming and acidifying seawater are causing detrimental changes to life underwater and on land, diminishing the ocean's capacity to absorb carbon dioxide and protect life on our planet.The world's oceans face a critical challenge. On a daily basis, an alarming 22 million tons of carbon dioxide, originating from factories, cars, power plants, and various human activities, are absorbed by these expansive bodies of water. The consequence of this relentless absorption is a concerning phenomenon: seawater is becoming increasingly acidic. This poses a catastrophic threat to a myriad of marine animals, ranging from plankton and coral to sea stars, salmon, sea otters, whales, and, ultimately, people who heavily depend on oceans for sustenance.Due to the carbon pollution discharged into the atmosphere, the oceans have experienced a 30 percent increase in acidity. The repercussions are already evident with the collapse of coral reefs, disappearance of oyster beds, and the diminishing size and strength of crucial food sources in the form of tiny marine creatures potential collapse of shellfish populations would reverberate throughout the ocean's food web, impacting the animals dependent on them.At the forefront of the acidification crisis are two pivotal planetary ecosystems: coral reefs and polar regions. Coral reefs, essential for coastline protection in tropical and subtropical regions, face extinction as the erosion rate surpasses the corals' rebuilding capacity, causing far-reaching consequences for interconnected ecosystems like mangroves and seagrasses. Simultaneously, in the polar regions, marine plankton is at risk, with some species already exhibiting thinner and weaker shells. Notably, pteropods, a vital dietary component for salmon, mackerel, herring, cod, and baleen whales, are experiencing these changes.Meet Sahit Muja : A Visionary Force Shaping Industries and Sustainable Solutions: Sahit Muja, a visionary Albanian-American magnate, stands at the forefront of global business, investment, and innovative technologies. As Chairman and CEO of influential enterprises like Global Mining, Green Minerals, and Albanian Minerals , Muja's impact spans mining, metals, minerals, oil, natural gas, renewable energy, and green innovations.With a net worth exceeding $3.5 billion, Sahit Muja strategic mining investments have uncovered over 1 trillion tons of valuable minerals, including the world's largest magnesium reserves at 100 billion tons. His portfolio encompasses high-grade chrome ore, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, aluminum, iron ore, manganese, and Rare Earth Minerals.Originating from a humble background, Muja's journey reflects the American dream. From collecting medical flowers as a teenager to owning the world's largest hyperaccumulating flower farms, his story is one of resilience and determination.In the energy sector, Muja's investments span on wind energy, hydropower, and solar energy, projecting values into the hundreds of billions. His diversified portfolio includes 500+ companies globally, showcasing influence in philanthropy, social services, and humanitarian relief.A pioneer in magnesium's applications, Muja leads investments in science and technology. His focus on magnesium batteries and hydrogen production using magnesium aligns with sustainable energy solutions, challenging traditional norms.Muja's visionary leadership integrates business acumen with a commitment to sustainability. His journey from a challenging childhood to a global leader embodies resilience, hard work, and dedication. Collaborating with scientists, he champions magnesium for CO2 sequestration and green nickel production, contributing to a positive impact on the world.The potential escalation of this crisis poses a significant threat, with catastrophic effects on diverse species, ranging from small shell-building oysters and reef fish to crabs, whales, and sea otters.Albanian Minerals CEO Sahit Muja articulated, "The Creator has generously endowed our planet with the essential elements to safeguard Earth, biodiversity, and humanity. Unfortunately, the vital triangle of life-air, land, and water, our most precious natural resources-is now facing severe pollution." Muja emphasized, "Ocean acidification poses a global threat to oceans, estuaries, and waterways, often referred to as the 'evil twin' of climate change. It presents one of the most significant ecological challenges worldwide, with severe environmental, social, and economic repercussions for ocean industries. Effectively addressing this issue necessitates a coordinated governance effort."Presenting a natural remedy to counter ocean pollution, acidity, and mineral depletion, Mr. Muja underscored, "Exploring nature provides valuable insights into sustainable and harmonious environmental solutions. Nature, having evolved over millions of years, has fine-tuned processes and systems to achieve balance and efficiency. Numerous key principles observed in nature serve as inspiration for environmental solutions."Continuing, he explained, "Nature underscores the significance of biodiversity in maintaining ecosystem health and resilience. Minerals, forests, and soil act as natural filters, purifying water and air through physical, chemical, and biological processes."Muja detailed, "Replicating these natural filtration mechanisms in engineered systems can offer sustainable solutions for water and air purification. Nature adeptly utilizes renewable energy sources, such as sunlight and wind, in its processes. Prioritizing and advocating for renewable energy solutions, inspired by natural processes, is crucial in reducing reliance on non-renewable resources."He concluded, "By closely observing and learning from nature, researchers and environmentalists can uncover sustainable and regenerative solutions that respect the intricate balance of ecosystems. Biomimicry, a practice drawing inspiration from nature to address human challenges, exemplifies the potential of applying nature's wisdom to tackle environmental issues," as expressed by Sahit Muja.Sahit Muja eloquently expressed, "In our pursuit of sustainable solutions, we've unveiled an ingenious approach employing the extraordinary green rock, magnesium silicates, olivine, and a meticulously crafted blend of essential minerals. Our method involves mining these rocks, milling them with eco-friendly energy and practices, employing electric trains and environmentally conscious ships for transportation, and dispersing the grains over targeted environments. This stands out as the most efficient, secure, and cost-effective strategy to combat climate change and the concomitant ocean acidification.Muja emphasized, "Our groundbreaking product, featuring a high-grade olivine variant, coupled with the utilization of free wave energy in oceans, has the power to convert CO2 into magnesium carbonates. This mineral combination enriches the ocean with vital elements for sustaining life, fostering the overall health and wellness of biodiversity. Enhanced green rock olivine weathering emerges as a multifaceted solution, addressing atmospheric carbon dioxide reduction, nutrient supply, and the mitigation of ocean acidification."Contemplating the vast energy potential harbored in ocean waves, which encompass 70 percent of the planet's surface, oceans stand as an abundant source of renewable energy. The estimated potential of ocean wave energy reaches up to an astounding 500 percent of the current global demand for electricity.Muja underscored the scalability and enduring nature of enhanced green rock olivine weathering, stating, "Achieve the capture of 100% of humanity's annual CO2 emissions with a mere 0.1 utilization of shelf seas; this represents a permanent and impactful solution. The prolific wave energy inherent in coastal areas accelerates olivine weathering, leveraging the force of waves to crush the rock and expedite the natural carbon dioxide capture process."Sahit Muja proudly positions Albanian Minerals as the custodian of an unparalleled global mineral reserve, boasting the world's foremost magnesium olivine capable of capturing 100% of global carbon dioxide emissions. This cutting-edge technology, currently in development, assures cost-effectiveness, scalability, and a lasting impact.At the forefront of innovation, the company pioneers an olivine-based product, securing a crucial mineral blend to address a paramount global challenge and guarantee sustenance for all living biodiversity.The magnesium Olivine-based Natural Green Wonder promises a spectrum of assurances:100% natural100% eco-friendly100% effectiveness in enriching soil and water nutrition100% efficiency in CO2 removal, with 1 ton of olivine eliminating 1 ton of CO2100% guarantee of permanent CO2 storage, utilized for vegetation growth as magnesium carbonate100% commitment to regulating land, water, and ocean acidification100% dedication to pH regulation in land100% assurance of increased production and vegetative growth100% guarantee against land desertification100% provision of 20 essential minerals for all life forms100% commitment to purifying land and water from toxic metals100% assurance of elevating the entire food chain's quality100% guarantee of reducing mineral deficiencies100% commitment to refining water quality100% assurance against land degradation and erosion100% commitment to regulating land drainage100% assurance against diseases100% dedication to enhancing nutrition for all sea biodiversity100% commitment to boosting energy levels for all biodiversity100% dedication to combating climate changeSahit Muja passionately declares, "To sustain nearly 8.1 billion people, hundreds of billions of animals, trillions of sea creatures, and hundreds of trillions of plants, fruit trees, grass, vegetables, and more, Albanian Minerals diligently works to introduce this mineral combination globally as one of the greatest future natural supplement combinations. This marvelous wonder is the essence of every living thing, a fundamental building block of the 21st century-a new world."

David Greenberg

Green Innovation

email us here