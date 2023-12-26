Foxconn Delegation Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 26 (IANS) A delegation from Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant Foxconn, which is setting up a plant near Hyderabad, met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy here on Tuesday.

The delegation from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) met the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat.

This was the first meeting by the representatives of the iPhone maker with Revanth Reddy after he assumed office as the Chief Minister early this month following a change of guard in the state.

Industries and IT minister D. Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Chief Secretary of the Department of Information Technology Jayesh Ranjan and other senior officials were also present

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy made it clear that his government is committed to industrial development in the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister said that the newly formed government has the responsibility of fulfilling the aspirations of the people and they are adopting a friendly approach towards all sections.

Revanth Reddy assured that full support and cooperation will be provided to industrialists as well. He stated that along with providing necessary permits for the development and establishment of industries, the government will also build required infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said that all necessary steps will be taken to make Telangana the leading industrial state in the country.

In March, Foxconn chairman Young Liu had visited Hyderabad and met then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The company had signed an MoU to set up a factory, which is expected to provide employment to one lakh people.

The plant is coming up on 200 acres of land in Kongara Kalan near Hyderabad. The factory to manufacture Apple AirPods is expected to be inaugurated next year.

--IANS

ms/uk