Netanyahu’s trial to recommence in February

(MENAFN) Israel's highest court announced on Monday that the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to recommence in February.



"Netanyahu's trial on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust will resume starting February,” the High Court of Justice stated in a declaration quoted by an Israeli news agency.



The trial, originally set to resume in October, was suspended due to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7. In response, Israel initiated a military offensive in the Gaza Strip. The conflict resulted in the reported death of at least 20,674 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and left 54,536 others injured, as per information from local health authorities.



The trial of Benjamin Netanyahu resumed in December, following a court decision to accommodate a defense request. The court agreed to hold hearings only twice a week, acknowledging the prime minister's limited availability to prepare for the testimonies of new key witnesses amid the ongoing Gaza war.



Netanyahu is confronting charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in one case, along with charges of fraud and breach of trust in two other cases. He maintains his innocence.



The initial session of Netanyahu's corruption trial took place on May 24, 2020.

