Day Of 79 Of The Genocide: Dozens Of Civilians Killed By Indiscriminate Israeli Bombardments

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

Dozens of innocent civilians, including children and women, were brutally murdered over the last few hours across the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli genocide campaign persists for the 79th day in a row. The casualties occurred as air and artillery strikes targeted multiple residential areas across the enclave.

In northern Gaza, local sources reported that Israeli occupation forces targeted civilian homes in the town of Jabalia with air and artillery strikes. Additionally, the occupation forces stormed the Al-Rafii School in the town, arresting several displaced youths and forcibly evacuating women amid intense gunfire.

Israeli warplanes also threw dozens of smoke and phosphorus bombs over multiple areas in Jabalia and the adjacent Jarn neighborhood, coinciding with an attempt by ground troops to advance into the town's center.

Scores of dead bodies and wounded individuals are scattered across the streets, with Israeli forces preventing ambulance crews from reaching them for treatment and transporting martyrs for burial.

In central Gaza, the occupation's artillery intensified its shelling of wide areas east of the central governorate, while Israeli helicopters fired barrages of gunfire towards the east of Deir al-Balah.

Media reports pointed out that 40 martyrs and dozens of injured civilians have been pulled out from homes targeted by Israeli air and artillery strikes in the central region of Gaza since yesterday evening.

In southern Gaza, Israeli warplanes targeted the Abu al-Awf family home west of Rafah, resulting in dozens of civilians sustaining various injuries.

Furthermore, a civilian was killed, and four others were injured as the occupation targeted the home of the Nabbress family in Khan Yunis.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that 13-year-old Amir Rami Awda, a displaced child at the Al-Amal Hospital, was killed when an Israeli drone targeted him inside the hospital building.

WAFA correspondent reported the arrival of three martyrs at Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Yunis after they were targeted by an Israeli strike the previous night near the Abu Hameed roundabout in the center of the city.

Israeli occupation forces also shelled the Maan area east of Khan Yunis, leading to the murder of two civilians and the injury of others.

In a preliminary toll, the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has resulted in the tragic loss of 20,400 lives and left around 54,000 wounded, with over 70% of them being women and children. Nearly 7,000 people are also unaccounted for beneath the debris.