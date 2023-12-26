Eight Ground-Breaking Swiss Inventions Of 2023

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Italiano (it) Otto invenzioni rivoluzionarie svizzere del 2023



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

中文 (zh) 2023年具开拓性的八大瑞士发明Français (fr) Les huit inventions suisses les plus prometteuses de l'année 2023

Switzerland's amazing natural beauty is matched by its successful academic and research sectors. Swiss universities and research institutes are among the best in the world and continue to attract a growing number of talented international students (12,300 in 2020, or +17% since 2017) and scientists. The Alpine country is one of the world's most innovative, with a reputation for excellence in science and technology. It invests 3.3% of annual GDP in research and development (2021 figure).

We picked eight Swiss-born research projects and innovations that caught our eye this year.

New materials to mend stomachs and intestines

Leaky stomach and intestine wounds can be life-threatening. Patches exist that can seal damaged tissue. But they dissolve too quickly. Now scientists in SwitzerlandExternal link and in the Czech Republic have created a patch made of special polymers that cross-​link with the intestinal tissue and seal the wound. In this way, the patch prevents acidic juices and germ-​laden food residues from escaping from the digestive tract and triggering inflammation or even life-​threatening blood poisoning. The patch also has sensors that can send an early warning before digestive juices leak into the abdominal cavity.

Empa

A heat-resistant drone to help fight fires

Drones are already lifting fire hoses onto skyscrapers or dropping extinguishing agents in remote areas to prevent forest fires from spreading - but only at a safe distance. Inside a burning building the temperature can reach up to 1,000° Celsius. To get closer, researchers at Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) and Imperial College London have developed a heat-resistant drone, known as FireDrone, made of thermally insulating materials like glass fibres and polyimide aerogel. The aerogel was inspired by animals such as penguins and arctic foxes that live in extreme temperatures thanks to layers of fat or fur.