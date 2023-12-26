India Promotes Oil Trade Settlement In Indian Rupee

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 26 (KNN) India has been asking major oil exporting countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia to accept the Indian currency for trade settlements, reported BusinessLine.

The first successful payment happened in August this year when IOC made the rupee payment to ADNOC.

India is looking for similar deals with other suppliers, officials said, adding internationalisation is a process and there are no targets.

With the nation more than 85 per cent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs, India has been pursuing a three-pronged strategy of buying from the cheapest available source, diversifying sources of supply and not breaching any international obligation like the price cap in case of Russian oil.

While the strategy helped save billions of dollars, when it ramped up imports of Russian oil that was shunned by some in West post Ukraine war, it is looking to settle trade in rupees instead of dollars in a bid to cut transaction costs by eliminating dollar conversions.

India in July signed an agreement with the UAE for rupee settlement and soon after Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) made payments for purchase of a million barrels of crude oil from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in Indian rupees.

Some of the Russian oil imports too have been settled in rupee. Officials said the default payment currency for import of crude oil has been the US dollar for several decades and the currency traditionally has liquidity as well as lower hedging cost.

But to boost the rupee's role in cross-border payments, the Reserve Bank of India allowed more than a dozen banks to settle trades in rupees with 18 countries since last year.

(KNN Bureau)