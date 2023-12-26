How Is Artificial Intelligence Transforming The Healthcare Industry? Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The integration of Artificial Intelligence in the field of healthcare has been massively transforming and reformulating the way we identify, examine, and treat patients.

This state-of-the-art technology is giving birth to innovative practices in the industry, promoting increased improvements in drug discovery as well as development while simultaneously encouraging doctors and other healthcare professionals to offer upgraded and expedited care.

The sudden outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic further moved the overall healthcare industry to diligently include AI in their daily functions.

The pandemic greatly supported the extensive adoption as well as advancements of Artificial Intelligence-powered healthcare, allowing their efficient utilization in accurate diagnosis, patient care, early detection, clinical trials, and so on.

AI in healthcare can prove to be super beneficial for doctors and patients in several areas of operations, including enhanced overall patient care, deadly disease diagnosis, early risk management, optimization, and so on.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"