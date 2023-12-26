Al-Sisi Directs Government To Continue Developing All Lakes Nationwide

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has instructed the government to continue its efforts to develop all the country's lakes and enhance the economic component of development projects by organizing fisheries berths and boats to increase the fishery benefits.

The President also instructed that projects be used to create job opportunities, while surrounding areas be used for construction and tourism complexes, in a way that helps to improve living standards in these areas. He emphasized the importance of continuing to rely on national companies, considering the environmental component.

President Al-Sisi made these remarks during a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Transport Minister Kamel Wazir, Agriculture and Land Reclamation Minister

Elsayed Elkosayer, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Hani Sweilem, Suez Canal Authority President Osama Rabie and Armed Forces Engineering Authority's Chief Ahmed Al-Azzazi.

Presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy said the meeting discussed several government actions, including efforts to remove encroachments and dredging in all of Egypt's lakes, development programs and projects underway to utilize the resources related to those lakes, as well as legislative frameworks for protecting the lakes and regulating their use