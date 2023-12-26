Hamas refuses brief ceasefires, urges for cessation of Israeli war on Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, Hamas stated its rejection of any temporary ceasefires and expressed its aim for a permanent cessation of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.



"Our people want a permanent end of this aggression, not temporary pauses,” Hamas stated in a declaration.



The resistance group affirmed that it would not engage in hostage swap negotiations with Israel unless “there is a total cessation of the aggression.”



In a separate development, Hamas refuted media reports that cited Egyptian security sources claiming the group, along with the Islamic Jihad movement, had rejected an Egyptian proposal. The proposal allegedly involved relinquishing power in Gaza in exchange for a permanent cease-fire.



Egypt, in collaboration with Qatar, played a role in mediating a weeklong cease-fire in November. This truce resulted in Hamas releasing over 100 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners. Currently, Hamas and other groups still hold nearly 130 captives.



Hamas has consistently rebuffed talks on a hostage deal with Israel until a comprehensive cease-fire in the Gaza Strip is achieved and Israeli forces withdraw from the besieged enclave.



Since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Local health authorities report the death toll at a minimum of 20,674 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, with 54,536 others sustaining injuries.



The sustained Israeli offensive has left Gaza in ruins, with half of the housing in the coastal territory damaged or destroyed. Nearly 2 million people have been displaced within the densely populated enclave, facing shortages of food and clean water.

