Netanyahu says war on Gaza ‘far from over’

(MENAFN) On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the conflict in the Gaza Strip “was far from over.”



"We are not stopping. We are continuing to fight,” Netanyahu stated in a gathering with politicians from his right-wing Likud Party.



“We will be intensifying the fighting in the coming days, and the fighting will take long and it is not close to concluding," he continued.



The Israeli Prime Minister asserted that employing military force would lead to the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



"We wouldn't have succeeded up until now to release more than 100 hostages without military pressure," Netanyahu declared in a special parliamentary session joined by families of hostages.



“We need time,” Netanyahu further said, relatives of the hostages, anxious for the release of their loved ones, repeatedly interrupted him, urging him to take immediate action.



According to Israeli media reports, approximately 130 hostages are currently being held by Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip.



Following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, Israel has been conducting airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. As a result, local health authorities report the death of at least 20,674 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, with 54,536 others injured.



The Israeli military campaign has caused extensive damage in Gaza, with half of the housing in the coastal territory either damaged or destroyed. Nearly 2 million people have been displaced within the densely populated enclave, facing shortages of food and clean water.

MENAFN26122023000045015839ID1107657020