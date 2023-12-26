Israeli airstrike kills over 250, injures 500 in last 24 hours

(MENAFN) Within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry in Gaza reported a grim toll, stating that at least 250 Palestinians have lost their lives, and 500 others have sustained injuries due to Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.



In a somber statement, Ashraf al-Qudra, the ministry's spokesman, conveyed the immense challenge faced by medical teams who are struggling to provide treatment for the growing number of injured individuals.



He underscored the unprecedented nature of the injuries, noting that they are dealing with types not previously seen in past conflicts.



Highlighting the severe strain on healthcare infrastructure, Al-Qudra revealed that operational hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip are grappling with a staggering 350 percent bed occupancy rate.



Additionally, he pointed out that despite the arrival of humanitarian and medical aid in Gaza, it falls significantly short of meeting the critical needs of the overwhelmed hospitals.



The escalation in violence follows Israel's sustained aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which was initiated in response to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



According to the Health Ministry, the Palestinian death toll resulting from the ongoing Israeli attacks has now surged to 20,674, with a staggering 54,536 people reported injured during the months-long offensive.



Furthermore, Al-Qudra provided a distressing statistic, suggesting that around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have lost their lives in the context of the Hamas-initiated attack, underscoring the gravity and human toll of the conflict.



