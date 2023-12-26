Human Rights Monitor Documents Cases Of Field Executions In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor documented, in a preliminary file submitted to UN special rapporteurs and the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, dozens of field executions cases carried out by the Israeli occupation army in the Gaza Strip, calling for immediate investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable and provide justice to the victims.

The monitor stated that the initial file was submitted to the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial or arbitrary executions Morris Tidball-Binz, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 Francesca Albanese, Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory Navanethem Pillai, and Prosecutor of the Criminal Court Karim Khan.

The Monitor urged the aforementioned parties to declare a position on all the widespread killing operations carried out by Israeli forces targeting Palestinian civilians, especially executions in the Gaza Strip, calling for the announcement of the formation of an international legal team to reach Gaza and investigations these crimes.

It also urged serious action by the international community for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to ensure an end to the ongoing killings, leading to the opening of a criminal investigation into all the horrific violations to achieve accountability and justice, as these executions carried out by Israeli forces violate international standards and violate the right to life stipulated in Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Additionally, it also violates Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which stating the right to life as an inherent right of every human being, which "the law shall protect", and that "no one shall be arbitrarily deprived of the right to life."

Accordingly, the Euro-Mediterranean Monitor called on the aforementioned authorities to investigate the violations documented and other war crimes committed by Israel against civilians in the Gaza Strip, and to bring everyone who issued and implemented the orders to justice.

