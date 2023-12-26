Misty, Foggy Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather will be misty to foggy at places at first before becoming moderate during daytime and relatively cold by night.

Offshore, there will be some clouds at first, becomes fine afterward.

Wind inshore will be Northwesterly 06-16 KT, gusting to 22 KT at times.

Offshore, it will be Northwesterly 05-15 KT at first increasing to 18-28 KT by afternoon.

Visibility inshore will be 4-8 KM or less at places at first, while offshore it will be 5-9 KM.

Sea state inshore will be 1-2 FT, raising to 4-5 FT by afternoon. Offshore, it will be 2-4 FT, raising to 5-8 FT by afternoon.

