Year-Ender 2023: Top 10 Hindi Movies Released In Theatres Animal, Jawan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The year 2023 has been massive for Bollywood in terms of Box Office success. However, a movie cannot always be judged by how much it has done business. This is our list of Top 10 movies this year that were released in theatres: Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, collaborates with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin to thwart a former RAW agent, Jim, who plans to attack India with a deadly virus: Action, ThrillerCast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh RanaDirector: Siddharth AnandTu Jhoothi Main MakkaarPlot: Rohan \"Mickey\" Arora and his best friend, working as break-up consultants, face challenges when Mickey falls in love with Tinni and then has to help her break up with him: Romantic ComedyCast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Inayat Verma, Hasleen Kaur, Jatinder Kaur, Amber Rana, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza MishraDirector: Luv RanjanBheedPlot: A fictitious account of the largest migration in Indian history during the 2020 quarantine, focusing on several characters' experiences: DramaCast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj KapurDirector: Anubhav Sinha12th FailPlot: Manoj Kumar Sharma, determined to reshape his future, bravely embarks on a new academic pursuit: the UPSC, where countless students test their mettle: DramaCast: Vikrant Massey, Anshumaan Pushkar, Priyanshu ChatterjeeDirector: Vidhu Vinod ChopraRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniPlot: Rocky and Rani's love story unfolds as they try to unite their grandparents while dealing with cultural differences and family dynamics: Romantic Comedy, Family DramaCast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana AzmiDirector: Karan JoharGhoomerPlot: Anina \"Ani\" Dixit, a batting prodigy who loses her hand, is trained by failed cricketer Padam \"Paddy\" Singh Sodhi to become a bowler with a unique style: Sports, DramaCast: Saiyami Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Angad BediDirector: R. BalkiDream Girl 2Plot: Karam disguises as \"Pooja\" and agrees to marry Shah Rukh for a large sum, leading to chaos and a twist involving his heart donor's fiancée, Zoya: Comedy, DramaCast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay RaazDirector: Raaj ShaandilyaaJawanPlot: Azad, a jailer, hijacks a Mumbai Metro train and demands a ransom to waive the loans of impoverished farmers, leading to a series of daring escapades and revelations: Action ThrillerCast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, PriyamaniDirector: AtleeAnimalPlot: Ranvijay \"Vijay\" Singh seeks revenge for an assassination attempt on his father, uncovering a complex family history and engaging in a deadly confrontation with his cousin: Action, DramaCast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti DimriDirector: Sandeep Reddy VangaDunkiPlot: Manu reconnects with her ex-lover Hardy in London and asks him to bring her back to India using an illegal immigration technique called \"dunki\".Genre: Comedy, DramaCast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman IraniDirector: Rajkumar Hirani

MENAFN26122023007365015876ID1107657009