Anti-Israel Protests Erupt In US Cities During Christmas, Leading To Scuffles, Arrests

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pro-Palestine protestors carried out rallies and marches across the US during Christmas. Thousands of demonstrators waved the pan-Arab-colors flag and chanted“Christmas is canceled here,”,“Long live the intifada,” and yelled rabic word for“rebellion” or“uprising\".The protest which began mildtly, turned violent by night on Sunday and Monday.“While Ur Shopping Bombs are Dropping,” read one of the signs carried by the protesters. Another sign read, \"No joy in genocide\" in New York City War Day 74: US vows support for Israel as calls mount for ceasefireBesides, \"Zionism is terrorism\" and \"free Palestine\" stickers and“Murdered by Israel” flyers on the exterior of the Union Square Holiday Market were also displayed. Protestors also displayed various other slogans such as“Israel kills babies\", \"Netanyahu is a warmonger,\" and“Murdered by Israel” flyers in the city Christmas Day message, Pope Francis decries Gaza's 'appalling harvest' of civilian deathsApart from New York, protests held in various other US cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto and in Chicago San Francisco, protestors gathered to call for a permanent ceasefire. And in Chicago, convoy of cars temproraily blocked a highway and entrance to Chicago O'Hare airport Trump to not testify at New York fraud trial says, 'have nothing more..'The NYC protest on Christmas was the latest anti-Israel march to take place amid the war in Gaza also broke out outside St Patrick's Cathedral. According to the New York Post, at least six arrests were made by police, including four for disorderly conduct one for menacing and one for graffiti's ambitious proposal to end Israel-Hamas war: A ceasefire, phased hostage release and....As per the Daily Mail report, the NYPD moved to 'Level Three' police mobilization to combat the protests.

