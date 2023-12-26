Year-Ender 2023: From Jaane Jaan To Gulmohar, Top 10 OTT-Exclusive Hindi Movies Released This Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Here are the top 10 OTT-exclusive movies released directly to streaming platforms in 2023:GulmoharCast: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, SimranWhere to watch: Disney+ HotstarPlot: The Batra family has lived in their house, \"Gulmohar,\" for many years. As the villa is set to be demolished for a new high-rise building, the family gathers for one last celebration before movers come to pack up Nikal Ke BhagaCast: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad KelkarWhere to watch: NetflixPlot: A flight attendant and her boyfriend, aiming to clear an old debt, plot to steal diamonds during a flight. However, their plan fails at 40,000 feet, leading to a hostage situation Ek Bandaa Kaafi HaiCast: Manoj Bajpayee, Adrija Sinha, Vipin SharmaWhere to watch: ZEE5Plot: Advocate PC Solanki, a regular session court lawyer, waged a five-year solo battle for justice. He stood for the truth in a case involving a minor who was assaulted by a powerful, fraudulent godman. His efforts were focused on securing justice in this challenging situation Stories 2Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Mrunal ThakurWhere to watch: NetflixPlot: Four Indian directors have created a series of short films. These films focus on the themes of sex, love and sensuality in the lives of four different women Night PlanCast: Babil Khan, Aditya Jain, Ninad KamatWhere to watch: NetflixPlot: While their mother is away on a business trip, two arguing brothers come together to sneak into the year's biggest party before she gets back JaanCast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay VarmaWhere to watch: NetflixPlot: A single mother becomes involved in a criminal investigation. Her neighbor, a skilled math teacher, offers assistance. Meanwhile, a determined police officer thoroughly investigates the case: A Jackfruit MysteryCast: Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal YadavWhere to watch: NetflixPlot: A local politician's valuable jackfruit is stolen. A determined young policewoman takes on the unusual case to demonstrate her capabilities: Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek BanerjeeWhere to watch: Disney+ HotstarPlot: Apurva cleverly outsmarts a notorious gang of decoits in Chambal after having been kidnapped by them DaddyCast: Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Rajeev KhandelwalWhere to watch: JioCinemaPlot: An alcoholic police officer who disrupts a drug operation becomes targeted by a dangerous crime boss. He then must take drastic action to protect someone he loves Mein Rehne KaCast: Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Monika PanwarWhere to watch: Amazon Prime VideoPlot: A retired widower living a lonely, repetitive life, is eager to make friends. He forms a close friendship with a lively woman.
