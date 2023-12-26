'Chilli Powder On Wounds, Beaten With Iron Rods': Civilians Recount Horror Of Torture During Poonch Attack Investigation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the widespread outrage over the allegations of custodial torture of villagers during the investigation of the Poonch terror attack, the Indian Army initiated a Court of Inquiry against some personnel.

After the video clips purportedly showed villagers being severely tortured during the investigation, the Army even transferred a brigadier-level officer, in charge of the Surankote belt, and is also planning to take action against other officers of the unit, reported PTI citing sources death of three civilians after they were picked by Army personnel for inquiry into the terrorist attack sparked a huge row in the region. They were picked for questioning after the terrorist ambushed two Army vehicles on Thursday at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch addition to those who succumbed to injuries, other people who were allegedly detained for questioning were stripped, beaten, and smeared with“chilli powder on the wounds”, according to an Indian Express report.

“Who can sleep when you have severe pain all over the body and the thoughts of torture haunt your mind the moment you close your eyes?,” Indian Express quoted one of the persons who was allegedly detained by Army personnel for investigation severely injured villagers Indian Army personnel took suspected villagers to the camp located in Manyal Gali near DKG (Dehra Ki Gali). Later, their phones were switched off and they were beaten with“lathis and iron rods without saying anything,” said a villager undergoing treatment at the Rajouri hospital along with four other people who claimed of sustaining injuries during investigation, according to the English daily report.“There is no skin left on my upper body,” IE quoted another villager Betab, who was detained along with his brother and uncle Fazal Hussain by police on Thursday evening, hours before the terror attack arrest of the three villagers, who were found dead, was made by the troops accompanied by policemen Mohd Rafiq and Mod Rashid in the full public gaze, recounted Mohd Sadiq, a relative of one of the deceased, reported PTI.\"We want names of the concerned Army major, policemen and the army sources to be included in the FIR besides immediate shifting of the Rashtriya Rifles camp,\" he said, adding \"Innocent persons were killed in cold blood and we want justice for them\".The Army has not confirmed the detention of the five men who were admitted to the Rajouri hospital till now the incident of the death of three civilians in alleged custodial torture, Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited Jammu and Kashmir on Monday and instructed commanders to conduct operations in the“most professional manner”.

The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified army personnel, reported PTI citing sources.\"As such, cognizable offense under section 302, IPC is made out. On this information, the instant case stands registered. As the instant case is special...special report will be submitted separately as the investigation is taken up,\" an official said quoting the FIR.

MENAFN26122023007365015876ID1107656994