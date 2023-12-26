Rajnath Singh After Drone Attack On MV Chem Pluto, MV Sai Baba: 'India's Growing Power Filled Some Forces With Jealousy'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Days after drone attacks damaged commercial ship off India's coast, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, \"India's growing economic and strategic power has filled some forces with jealousy and hatred.\" He said the Indian government took the recent drone attack on 'MV Chem Pluto' in the Arabian Sea and the attack on 'MV Sai Baba' in the Red Sea a few days ago \"very seriously\".(This story will be updated soon)

