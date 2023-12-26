'No Bid For CM Or DCM Post': Karnataka Minister Satish Jarakiholi Clarifies Amid Speculations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jarakiholi acknowledged his visit to Delhi and meetings with party leaders but asserted that the primary agenda was discussions related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Jarakiholi emphasized CM Siddaramaiah's support for withdrawing the hijab ban, highlighting the commitment made in the party manifesto to address such issues. Jarakiholi confirmed that the matter is currently before the Supreme Court, and the government will present its case for lifting the hijab ban.



Responding to statements made by Agricultural Marketing Minister Shivananda Patil regarding farmers, Jarakiholi adopted a diplomatic stance, likening occasional political turbulence to speeding vehicles occasionally causing accidents. He acknowledged that hesitations and differing opinions exist within all parties, stressing that nobody desires a drought as it adversely affects farmers, consumers, and traders alike. Regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Jarakiholi addressed the issue of ticket distribution, particularly in Belagavi and Chikkodi constituencies. While he previously expressed consideration for providing tickets to Kuruba's in these areas, he clarified that two aspirants from the Kuruba community have applied for tickets from the Chikkodi constituency.



Jarakiholi affirmed that he will hold discussions with the aspirants and award tickets based on the potential for victory. Jarakiholi will submit the final list of candidates to the party high command next week. Jarakiholi expressed his desire for timely decisions and urged party leaders to announce the names of candidates before the official election date is declared. The minister was joined by several prominent figures, including District Congress Rural Committee District President Vinaya Navalagatti, Legislative Council member Nagaraja Yadav, Laxmanrao Chingale, and Kiran Sadhunavara, during the press conference.

