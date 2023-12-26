Who Is Saveera Parkash, First Hindu Woman To Contest Elections In Pakistan?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a first for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner district, a Hindu woman has filed her nomination papers for the upcoming February 8, 2024, general elections in Pakistan.

Saveera Parkash, who is contesting on a Pakistan People's Party ticket, officially submitted her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25 in Buner district last week.

According to Pakistan newspaper Dawn, Saveera Parkash is the first female from Buner to submit nomination papers for the next general elections on a general seat.

She completed her MBBS in 2022 from Abbottabad International Medical College, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She is the general secretary of the PPP (Pakistan People's Party) women's wing in Buner.

Dr Parkash follows a family legacy of community service inspired by her father, Oam Parkash, a retired doctor and PPP member for 35 years.

She is dedicated to promoting women's rights and making the workplace safe. By going into politics, she hopes to make a positive difference and become a voice for women's rights and community welfare in Buner. She also hopes to address the historical underrepresentation of women in the development sector for the benefit of her community.



Expressing her commitment to the welfare of the community, she highlighted her desire to work for the betterment of women, ensuring a safe environment and advocating for their rights.

She also emphasised the historical neglect and suppression of women in the development sector and aims to address these issues if elected. Parkash spoke about her aspirations to follow in her father's footsteps, working for the areas underprivileged. On February 8, Pakistan will hold elections to choose the members of the 16th National Assembly.

