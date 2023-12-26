Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2023: Know Date, Timing, History, Significance, Celebrations And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mandala Pooja is a significant ritual associated with the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, India. Here's a brief overview of its history, significance, and more:
This year, the Mandala Pooja falls on December 27, 2023, which marks the end of the 41-day austerity period by Ayyappa devotees.
History:
1. Sabarimala Temple:
The Sabarimala Temple is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, a revered deity in Hinduism. The temple is situated in the Western Ghats and is known for its rigorous pilgrimage traditions.
2. Mandala Pooja:
Mandala Pooja marks the culmination of the 41-day austerity period observed by Ayyappa devotees, known as the Mandala Kalam. Pilgrims undertake a rigorous pilgrimage during this period, following strict vows and practices.
Significance:
1. End of Austerity Period:
Mandala Pooja signifies the end of the Mandala Kalam, during which devotees observe penance, celibacy, and other austerities.
2. Completion of Pilgrimage:
Pilgrims visit Sabarimala during the Mandala Kalam, and Mandala Pooja marks the completion of their pilgrimage.
3. Offerings and Rituals:
Devotees make special offerings and perform rituals, seeking the blessings of Lord Ayyappa. The temple witnesses a surge in devotees during this time, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere.
4. Harivarasanam:
The sacred song "Harivarasanam" is recited during the closure of the temple doors, marking the end of the pilgrimage season.
5. Harvest Festival:
Mandala Pooja coincides with the conclusion of the harvest season, and in some regions, it is celebrated as a harvest festival.
Rituals and Celebrations:
1. Makaravilakku:
The Mandala Pooja season concludes with the Makaravilakku festival, a celestial lighting that occurs on the day of Makara Sankranti. The event involves the lighting of a sacred lamp at Ponnambalamedu, visible from Sabarimala.
2. Pilgrimage Procession:
The pilgrimage culminates with a grand procession, and devotees participate in the divine rituals.
3. Temple Rituals:
Elaborate rituals are performed at the Sabarimala Temple, and the temple complex becomes the focal point of religious activities
4. Devotee Offerings:
Devotees offer ghee-filled coconuts, known as Neyyabhishekam, as a symbol of surrender and devotion.
Mandala Pooja is a spiritually significant event, symbolizing the completion of a challenging pilgrimage and the devotees' dedication to Lord Ayyappa. The rituals, traditions, and celebrations surrounding Mandala Pooja contribute to the cultural richness and religious fervor associated with the Sabarimala Temple.
