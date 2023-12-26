Kho Gaye Hum Kahan REVIEW: Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Ananya's film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur reviewed Ananya Panday's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The film will be released on Netflix on December 26 and stars Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Aditya expressed his enthusiasm for the film in an interview with Netflix, saying, "I loved, loved, loved the film." It comes highly recommended by me.

Everyone's character was wonderfully crafted, and everyone performed such an excellent job. "Love, love, watch."

Ananya Panday's former rumoured girlfriend, Ishaan Khatter, also shared his take about it: "Really enjoyed the film. Topical and full of heart. Congrats lovely people."

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan appears to be about three young friends, played by Ananya, Siddhant, and Adarsh, who struggle to manage their personal and professional lives.

Aside from the three, Vijay Maurya and Kalki Koechlin play key parts in the film.

Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Yash Sahai wrote the screenplay. Arjun Varain Singh directed it.