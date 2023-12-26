Afghanistan's IPL Participation In Jeopardy As Nocs Unlikely For Mujeeb, Naveen, And Farooqi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is poised to withhold No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi for the next two years, casting uncertainty over their involvement in the Indian Premier League 2024 season.

In a released statement, the ACB revealed its decision to defer the annual contracts for the year 2024 for these players, citing a "dedicated committee" tasked with an in-depth investigation into the matter. The players, expressing a desire to be released from their central contracts starting January 1, face potential disciplinary measures from the board.

The ACB emphasized the players' refusal to sign central contracts, citing their participation in commercial leagues and prioritization of personal interests over national responsibilities. The board is committed to taking disciplinary action against the trio, citing a breach of the players' commitment to play for Afghanistan.

Amidst these developments, Afghanistan is scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against India, commencing on January 11 in Mohali, followed by matches on January 14 in Indore and January 17 in Bengaluru.

The ACB has formed a dedicated committee to thoroughly investigate the matter and provide recommendations that align with the board's interests. Additionally, Mujeeb, Naveen, and Farooqi have sought consideration for their consent to participate in national events.

While Mujeeb secured a Rs 2 crore deal with Kolkata Knight Riders in the recent IPL auction, Naveen was retained by Lucknow Super Giants, and Farooqi by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The ACB's special committee has proposed a three-point recommendation, including the ineligibility of the three players for central contracts for one year starting January 1, 2024. The ACB will assess their participation in events on a case-by-case basis during this period. The immediate revocation of NOCs for these players has also been announced by the board. All three players represented Afghanistan in the 50-over World Cup held in October-November.

