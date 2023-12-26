'Joker 2': Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga's Latest Pictures From Todd Phillips's Film Out On Christmas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Joker became a cinematic classic because of Todd Phillips' direction and Joaquin Phoenix's outstanding performance. The criminal drama, released in theatres in 2019, chronicled the birth of DC's feared and sadistic murderer, Arthur Fleck, nicknamed Joker. The success of Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix's cooperation has cleared the path for a sequel.



Phillips revealed the second installment, Joker: Folie à Deux, which will be released in June 2022. Now, in the spirit of the season, the filmmaker wished everyone a Merry Christmas by posting a couple of photos on Instagram starring Phoenix and Joker 2's female protagonist, Lady Gaga.

“Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024. Joker 2” captioned Todd Phillips. The first image showed Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck with a solemn look. According to the image, he is inside a cell, with only his face visible through a thin grid-like aperture. The wooden bars were carved with the number E258. Lady Gaga was spotted in the following image. In the forthcoming film, she will play Harley Quinn. Gaga wore a lovely floral-printed suit and wore her hair in a bun. She locked her attention on Arthur Fleck. Fleck was painted white with red streaks on his nose and lips, imitating his classic Joker image. He was also outfitted in his trademark red suit, as seen in earlier flicks.

Movie fans were ecstatic to discover and respond to the message.“Thank you so much, can't wait for the trailer!” expressed one user.“Oh Wow. This was what I asked Santa for actually,” revealed another.“One of my most anticipated films of 2024,” chimed in a third individual. Others showed their appreciation by dropping multiple red heart emojis.

Joker: Folie à Deux The musical is said to concentrate upon Joker and Harley Quinn's complex affair in Arkham Asylum. According to Entertainment Weekly, Folie à Deux translates to "shared psychosis" between the two characters. The film will be released in theatres on October 24, 2024.

Speaking of the Joker, the picture grossed over $1 billion at the box office upon its initial release. It also received 11 Academy Award nominations, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and the film's music composer Hildur Guonadottir receiving Best Original Score.