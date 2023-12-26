'Glued His Hands To Knees To Stop Taking Drugs', Reveals Matthew Perry's Ex-Girlfriend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Matthew Perry, renowned for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the beloved sitcom Friends, passed away at the age of 54 on October 28, leaving behind a legacy tainted by a prolonged battle with drug addiction. The actor, who had reportedly been clean for 19 months before his untimely death, faced a myriad of challenges in his journey to recovery.

In a recent revelation, Perry's ex-girlfriend, Kayti Edwards, shed light on a desperate incident where the actor resorted to extreme measures to curb his drug cravings. Edwards, who dated Perry in 2006 and later worked as his assistant, disclosed a harrowing episode at Perry's Hollywood Hills residence. She found him in a distressed state, having indulged in a night of heavy drug use, including substances like crack cocaine.

"I found Matthew on the couch with his hands superglued to his legs - it was desperately sad. I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him," Edwards recounted. The process of liberating Perry from the makeshift restraint proved to be a physically and emotionally taxing ordeal, leaving his legs with red, raw patches as they worked to remove the adhesive.

Edwards emphasized the pervasive nature of Perry's struggle with drugs, revealing that even during periods of sobriety and rehabilitation, he would frequently express thoughts of returning to substance abuse. "Even when he was clean and going through rehab, he was still thinking about taking drugs," she remarked. Perry would make seemingly casual remarks about obtaining drugs, testing the boundaries of his commitment to sobriety.

In a particularly troubling incident recounted by Edwards, she claimed that in 2020, while she was pregnant, Perry asked her to procure "cocaine, heroin, and crack" for him. Despite her delicate condition, Perry allegedly reassured her with the disturbing belief that a pregnant woman would not attract attention from law enforcement.

Matthew Perry's battle with addiction, spanning decades, came to a tragic end when he was found unresponsive in a hot tub. The subsequent investigation revealed that his death was the result of an accidental ketamine overdose, underscoring the relentless challenges he faced in his quest for recovery.