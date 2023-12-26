Oneplus Ace 3V Specifications Leaked; Likely To Debut In Early 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The OnePlus Ace 3V details have surfaced online, providing aficionados with a preview of what to anticipate from the company's next mobile device. It is anticipated to launch as the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor-powered successor to the OnePlus Ace 2V, which was revealed in China earlier this year and can hold up to 16GB of RAM. Prior to the device's release, a source who has a solid reputation for disclosing information about future devices has recently revealed specifics about the alleged OnePlus Ace 3V.

The OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to come with a 1.5K resolution display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU, according to information that was leaked on Weibo on Saturday by a Chinese website called Digital Chat Station.

The tipster also responds in the affirmative to a user's comment on his post speculating that the price of the phone won't be under CMY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

The tweet doesn't specify the smartphone's name, but it does note that it is being built under the company's Ace label, implying that it would be the successor of the OnePlus Ace 2V, which is also a midrange phone. The tipster believes that it will launch as a midrange device.

When OnePlus launches its Ace smartphones outside of China, it usually rebrands them. It seems that the OnePlus Ace 3V may join the Nord range and be available for purchase internationally as well.

Earlier this year, the OnePlus Ace 2V was brought to global markets - including India - as the OnePlus Nord 3.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU and up to 16GB of RAM power the OnePlus Nord 3, which was released earlier this year in India and other territories. It has an AMOLED display of 6.74 inches with a dynamic refresh rate that alternates between 40Hz and 120Hz. A 50-megapixel main camera is part of a triple back camera array that is also included. For video chats and selfies, the phone's 16-megapixel front camera is included.



