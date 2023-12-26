Zomato Trends 2023: Biryani Retains Top Spot As Most Ordered Dish, Reveals Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Biryani has once again secured its place as the most-ordered dish in India for the year 2023, leading the culinary preferences on Zomato, according to the latest report released by the food delivery platform.

The Zomato report unveiled that a staggering 186 biryani orders were delivered every minute across the country. In total, biryani clocked in an impressive 10.09 crore order on the Zomato platform, solidifying its position ahead of other culinary delights. Pizza emerged as the second most ordered food, receiving 139 orders per minute and accumulating 7.45 crore orders throughout the year.

Dead cockroach found inside Biryani ordered via Zomato? Bengaluru woman shares pic on X, company responds

Highlighting the sheer scale of these food orders, Zomato showcased that collectively, the biryani deliveries could fill Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar eight times over, while the delivered pizzas could cover an area larger than five Eden Gardens cricket stadiums in Kolkata.

Beyond these frontrunners, the report also listed Noodles Bowls, Tandoori Chicken, Butter Naan, Veg Fried Rice, Paneer Butter Masala, Chicken Fried Rice, and Veg Biryani among the most sought-after dishes on the platform.

Moreover, specific cities displayed unique food preferences. Bengaluru acknowledged as the 'cake capital' by Swiggy, stood out for the highest number of morning snack orders on Zomato. Conversely, users in Delhi predominantly favoured dinner orders.

In an exceptional instance, Zomato's largest order of the year originated from Bengaluru, where a single user placed an order worth a staggering Rs 46,273. Additionally, another user from the same city generously sent 1,389 gift orders valued at Rs 6.6 lakh through the platform.

Zomato sparks controversy after withdrawing Rs 1.6 crore salary job offer at IIT Delhi campus

The report also sheds light on individual customer behaviours. A Mumbai resident made headlines by placing a colossal bulk order via the Zomato app amounting to Rs. 2,43,490. Meanwhile, an individual named Ankur from Delhi marked an extraordinary record by placing food orders through Zomato a whopping 3,330 times within the year, averaging around nine orders per day.

The annual report by Swiggy, another leading food delivery platform, mirrored a similar trend, affirming that biryani remains an immensely popular choice among Indians, recording 137 orders per minute.