Netanyahu advocates for implementation of ‘voluntary migration’ for Palestinians in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, reports from Israeli media indicated that Premier Benjamin Netanyahu is advocating for the implementation of a "voluntary migration" initiative for Palestinians in Gaza to relocate to other countries.



As per an Israeli daily, Netanyahu reportedly made this statement during a private parliamentary session exclusively attended by members of his ruling Likud Party.



"Our problem is the countries that are willing to absorb (them), and we are working on it," he allegedly declared.



During the session, Danny Danon from the Likud Party mentioned that countries, including Canada with Immigration Minister Marc Miller and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (a candidate for the 2024 US Republican Party nomination), have raised the idea.



He proposed the formation of a committee in Israel to oversee the matter, ensuring those interested in relocating to a third country can do so.



While the US, Arab nations, and European countries have consistently opposed any form of "forced migration" for Palestinians in Gaza.



The Palestinian side, represented by the Palestinian Authority and the Hamas group, has not yet provided a statement in response to the reported Israeli remarks.

