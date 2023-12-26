HRH Crown Prince Of Libya Mohammed El Senussi Champions Inclusive National Dialogue On Libyan Independence Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HRH Prince Mohammed El-Senussi of Libya addresses the nation on Independence Day

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On the occasion of Libyan Independence Day, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed El Senussi delivered his annual address marking a pivotal moment in Libya's modern history.Addressing the nation, the Crown Prince underscored the imperative for a renewed sense of unity and inclusivity through an unprecedented initiative, signalling a departure from decades of division and strife.Earlier this year, in response to a resounding call from the Libyan people and amid the protracted stalemate impeding repeated UN-led peace initiatives, Prince Mohammed El Senussi embarked on a nation-wide series of consultations and discussions. These efforts, unparalleled in Libya's contemporary landscape, aim to foster a genuine and representative national dialogue-a beacon of hope for the war-torn nation.These dialogue sessions have transcended internal schisms, drawing together a diverse array of voices pivotal to Libya's social fabric. Notably, participants span national political figures, local community leaders, municipal authorities, tribal representatives, military leaders, religious heads, minority groups, labor unionists, youth activists, students, and esteemed academics. Some of these pivotal discussions have been widely shared across social media platforms and Libyan news channels, echoing the resonance of a unified vision.Prince Mohammed El Senussi announced that he will intensify and expand these efforts over the next few months, and then convene them on the ground in Libya to ensure wider access to all Libyans across the nation. This new national dialogue aims to build a national consensus that is inclusive and representative of all Libyan society.Central to these discussions is the resounding call to rediscover and embrace the shared Libyan national identity and legitimacy encapsulated within the 1951 Independence Constitution. This foundational document, akin to Libya's "birth certificate", embodies the essence of collective aspirations toward a democratic constitutional monarchy. It enshrined a parliamentary system with adult suffrage presiding over the period from 1951 to 1969, referred to by Libyans as their“Golden Era”, that stands testament to Libya's capacity to unify, self-govern, and flourish.Prince Mohammed El Senussi called upon the international community and institutions, particularly regional powers and neighbouring countries, to rally behind this inclusive national dialogue. He emphasized the critical need to support this initiative, pivoting away from entrenched narrow interests towards a unified vision for Libya's future.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed El Senussi's impassioned plea marks a turning point in Libya's trajectory, heralding a new dawn of unity, inclusivity and legitimacy founded on the shared history and national identity of the Libyan people.The full address of His Royal Highness can be found here:

