Big B Lauds Jhulan Goswami’S Bowling; Fails To Answer Question On Mithali Raj

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan has lauded the bowling style of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, saying the way she bowls is frightening.

However, the cine icon failed to answer a question on former cricketer and captain of India Women's National cricket team Mithali Raj.

The megastar, who is the host of quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' welcomed cricket sensations Ishan Kishan and Smriti Mandhana to the hot seat.

During the gameplay, a toss took place, and the cricketers had won it.

On loosing the toss, Big B said:“Many times, we win even though we lose the toss. So, what must I do now?”

Ishan said:“Sir, we'll be playing Super Over with you again. You'll be asked questions.”

Smriti asks the 'Piku' actor:“Sir, first question. In the Indian women's cricket fraternity, who is also known as Chakda Xpress? Sir, she is from Kolkata, and is quite a legendary cricketer and a movie is being made on her.”

After thinking for a while, Amitabh replied:“It's Jhulan Goswami. She makes the blood of a lot of people run cold. The way she bowls is frightening. I get scared watching her on TV. The way she bowls, I fear she might break someone's head!”

For the unversed, actress Anushka Sharma is all set to portray Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biographical film 'Chakda Xpress'.

The flick directed by Prosit Roy, also stars Renuka Shahane in pivotal role.

Smriti then went on to ask Big B another question, which was“On which Indian female cricketer is the movie 'Shabaash Mithu' based?”

Ishan gave the hint to the actor and said:“Sir, the name of the movie will give it away.”

However, the 'Brahmastra' actor didn't know the answer, and said that he gives up.

Smriti replied it's Mithali Raj.

Amitabh added:“Mithali... Mithu! Ah! 'Shabaash Mithu'.”

The 2022 biographical sports drama 'Shabaash Mithu' stars Taapsee Pannu, who portrays the lead role of Mithali Raj. The movie also stars Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.

