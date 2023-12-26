BIPA, Together With ASEAN, Successfully Achieves The Dream Of Virtual Convergence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

logo of Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency

Conducting Various Collaborative Projects such as ASEAN-ROK Joint Cooperation Initiatives, Invitation Program and Corporate Exchange Meetings

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency (BIPA) announced that it has achieved meaningful results in expanding ASEAN-ROK ICT exchange and cooperation partnerships in 2023 through the 'ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village' project.The 'ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village' project, has been supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT (managed by National IT Industry promotion Agency, NIPA) and the Busan Metropolitan City since 2020. This project aims to expand ASEAN-ROK ICT networking and achieve mutual growth through virtual convergence technologies. By means of various infrastructure and production support initiatives based on domestic ICT convergence technologies, the project is developing ASEAN-ROK XR collaborative projects.Throughout the year, the main achievements of the 'ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village' project were pursued with the goal of global diffusion through:▲ Strengthening the ASEAN-ROK network base▲ Development of human resources▲ ASEAN-ROK joint cooperation and production support▲ Marketing supportFirst of all, in order to strengthen the ASEAN-ROK network base, BIPA signed business agreements with ▲ Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam, ▲ Binus University in Indonesia and ▲ Advanced Science and Technology Institute(Philippines). It also held various events to expand cooperation between ASEAN-ROK such as ▲ ASEAN-ROK ICT 2023 Convergence Forum and Metaverse Conference(with a combined attendance of 264 and 65 business consultations) and ▲ ASEAN-ROK Metaverse Training Conference during both the first and second half of 2023 (38 participants from 8 Asean countries and signing of 3 MOUs).In addition, it developed human resources in order to promote XR· Metaverse diffusion in ASEAN countries by means of ▲ ASEAN Internship Program in connection with employment support(training and employment support for 90 people from 3 ASEAN countries) and ▲ ASEAN-ROK Youth XR· Metaverse Idea Contest(183 participants from 10 ASEAN countries).Also, in order to promote practical ASEAN-ROK cooperation, BIPA achieved tangible results through ▲ ASEAN-ROK XR Joint Project(selection of 8 compulsory· optional tasks, financial support of ₩ 2.7 billion for on-site inspection and commercialization) and ▲ Realistic contents production infrastructure support (contents production support for 43 companies).Lastly, for the global expansion of excellent domestic companies and technologies through marketing support, ▲ XR business exchange meeting between ROK and Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand (33 domestic companies participated, 240 consultations conducted, 21 MOUs signed) ▲ Operation of Joint Pavilion for 2023 Singapore Information and Communication Exhibition(8 domestic companies participated, 140 consultations were conducted, 7 MOUs were signed) and support projects were also implemented to enable excellent domestic XR and Metaverse companies to enter the ASEAN market and strengthen cooperation.

