‘Kumbh-Like’ Medical Facilities To Be Available In Ayodhya Too: UP Dycm

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 26 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government will arrange Kumbh-like healthcare services during the inauguration and consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, scheduled for January 22 next year.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has directed the health department to ensure Kumbh-like health facilities in Ayodhya for the ceremony.

Pathak said that the health department should make necessary arrangements to provide quality medical care to the millions of devotees expected to visit Ayodhya for the event.

He directed the department to increase the number of beds in hospitals in Ayodhya and nearby districts and to provide additional medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

Pathak also asked the department to set up control rooms, blood banks, and ambulances to deal with any medical emergencies. He also instructed the department to ensure that medical facilities are available for women also.

The deputy chief minister emphasized that there should be no compromise on the quality of medical care provided to devotees and asked the officials to ensure that the arrangements are in place well in advance of the event.

--IANS

amita/dpb