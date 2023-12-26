(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Taipei New Year's Eve Party First Time Featuring 1+4 Stage Set-Up!" data-link=" New Year's Eve Party First Time Featuring 1+4 Stage Set-Up!" class="whatsapp">Shar Finale Group Accusefive Creating Exclusive Taipei First Song for the New Year

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 December 2023- The 2024 Taipei New Year's Eve Party is almost here! Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an announced that in addition to the main stage at Taipei City Hall Square, there will also be four other stages set up where a diversity of musical styles will be showcased, at Jingqin No. 1 Park, Zhongxin Plaza, Dinghao Plaza, and the Taipei City Hall southeast plaza. This 1+4 stage arrangement will provide a New Year's Eve experience for each different age group. In addition, the big finale group, Accusefive, will be 'customizing' exclusive performance content for Taipei, presenting a first song to welcome in 2024 rich with ceremonial meaning.







Mayor Chiang stated that in order to provide the public with the most diversified New Year's experience, this year for the first time the Taipei City Government is setting up the diverse collection of four stages in peripheral locations for the big evening gala, each to serve as venue for music of distinctive style. The Retro Golden Melody Party stage will be in Jingqin No. 1 Park. Here the program will focus on nostalgic folk music. Classical Light Music will be the melodious accompaniment for everyone in Zhongxin Plaza. Dinghao Plaza in the East District will bring Rock and Roll Refreshments with a harmonious meeting of two major styles: the distinctive rhythms of Western classics and of hipster rock. And the Taipei City Hall southeast plaza will be site for a Silent Disco Party, with a limit of 500 people, featuring performances by DJs specializing in various genres. Members of the public are invited to come be among the partygoers donning headphones to experience this unique low-key celebration grooving to light electronic tunes.

Mayor Chiang stated that after the spectacular midnight Taipei 101 fireworks show, the post-fireworks finale act, super-hot rock band Accusefive, will present a cross-genre collaboration with the internationally acclaimed orchestra Moment Musical. The city government has also specially invited Accusefive to craft a novel song rearrangement for Taipei, to be paired with a new MV, dedicated to this city of endless charms. These are sure to usher in a big second Taipei New Year's Eve Party climax after the booming first, the fireworks show spectacular.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Taipei City Government