One Held In Connection With Murder Of Class 12 Boy In Delhi, Three Absconding

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy, who was thrashed by a schoolmate and others after a spat over some issue, an officer said on Tuesday, adding that three others are yet to be identified and are on the run.

The accused was identified as Rahul, a resident of Gokulpuri.

Three days ago, the victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a Delhi hospital.

According to police, the minor was in Class 12 and on December 15, while returning from school he had an altercation with a schoolmate and some others, in Gali No. 20, D Block, Bhajanpura.

“He sustained injuries on his head and face. No medico-legal case (MLC) was formed and both parties settled the matter after some elders intervened. The injured boy was given first aid treatment at a nearby clinic and sent home,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Joy Tirkey.

The DCP said that both schoolboys first had a verbal fight on December 12 outside school.“On December 15, the schoolboy and others accosted and assaulted the victim after school at about 5:00 pm,” said the DCP.

On December 23 at about 6 a.m. the victim's health started deteriorating and he lost consciousness. He was taken to GTB Hospital from where the doctors referred him to RML Hospital.

“Later, information was received from RML Hospital on December 23 at 10:30 pm that the victim had died in hospital while undergoing treatment. A case of assault was immediately registered on the complaint of the victim's father,” said the DCP, adding that the sequence of events and the exact cause of death are being ascertained.

“The reason behind the incident is not very clear as the complainant says that he just had a verbal spat with an individual over a petty issue. Efforts are being made to identify the other three boys,” said the DCP.

--IANS

ssh/rad