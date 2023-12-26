Children's Philharmonic Brings Warmth And Joy To New Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic has hosted a
colourful show, "Gift Train," to celebrate the Solidarity Day of
World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.
This event brought together talented children from various
performance groups within the Children's Philharmonic, including
the Shams Children's Choir, vocal class, Musical Children's
Theatre, Sadaf Folk Instruments Ensemble, and Children's Folklore
Dance Ensemble, Azernews reports.
The concert program was met with great enthusiasm, as it
showcased a vibrant collection of musical numbers and captivating
stage costumes.
The children's performances were both visually stunning and
sonically impressive, leaving the audience spellbound.
The young talents displayed their boundless passion for music,
creating enchanting melodies that echoed through the concert hall.
The unique blend of song and acting created a magical atmosphere
for the winter holidays.
The gala concert provided an opportunity for the children to
showcase their skills, entertain the audience, and spread the joy
of music and traditional Azerbaijani culture.
Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic Hall is an educational
and amateur centre for children in various fields of art.
Established in 1991, it has two main orchestras: the Children
Symphony Orchestra and the Children Folk Instruments Orchestra, a
dance troupe formed in 1991, a children's theatre studio operating
since 2013, the children's choir and chamber ensemble "Shams" since
2012, the ensemble of wind instruments, the art circle and other
groups.
Headed by Honoured Art Worker Dilara Aliyeva, the State Children
Philharmonic Hall provides all necessary conditions for young
talents to study various art fields.
Those who distinguished themselves performed in concert halls
around the world and won prizes at international festivals and
competitions.
The building of the Hall was overhauled in 2018–2019 and opened
on May 21, 2019.
MENAFN26122023000195011045ID1107656851
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.