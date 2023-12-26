Children's Philharmonic Brings Warmth And Joy To New Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic has hosted a colourful show, "Gift Train," to celebrate the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

This event brought together talented children from various performance groups within the Children's Philharmonic, including the Shams Children's Choir, vocal class, Musical Children's Theatre, Sadaf Folk Instruments Ensemble, and Children's Folklore Dance Ensemble, Azernews reports.

The concert program was met with great enthusiasm, as it showcased a vibrant collection of musical numbers and captivating stage costumes.

The children's performances were both visually stunning and sonically impressive, leaving the audience spellbound.

The young talents displayed their boundless passion for music, creating enchanting melodies that echoed through the concert hall. The unique blend of song and acting created a magical atmosphere for the winter holidays.

The gala concert provided an opportunity for the children to showcase their skills, entertain the audience, and spread the joy of music and traditional Azerbaijani culture.

Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic Hall is an educational and amateur centre for children in various fields of art.

Established in 1991, it has two main orchestras: the Children Symphony Orchestra and the Children Folk Instruments Orchestra, a dance troupe formed in 1991, a children's theatre studio operating since 2013, the children's choir and chamber ensemble "Shams" since 2012, the ensemble of wind instruments, the art circle and other groups.

Headed by Honoured Art Worker Dilara Aliyeva, the State Children Philharmonic Hall provides all necessary conditions for young talents to study various art fields.

Those who distinguished themselves performed in concert halls around the world and won prizes at international festivals and competitions.

The building of the Hall was overhauled in 2018–2019 and opened on May 21, 2019.