Drones Much More Effective Than Artillery In Destroying Russian Military Hardware

That's according to the Security, Defense and Intelligence Parliamentary Committee Secretary, Roman Kostenko , who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Objectively, on the frontlines these days, drones hit much more equipment than artillery does. Drones are more effective, more economical, and more accurate in destroying enemy equipment than artillery rounds that cost tens of thousands of dollars," Kostenko noted.

He shared that a few months ago he traveled along the front, east to south, where he talked with brigade commanders about the efficiency of drones in relation to artillery. "Let's put it this way, I ran a face-to-face survey, asked how many vehicles were hit by drones and how many by artillery over the past two months. The vast majority answered that artillery hit one or non, while drones destroyed 10 or 20, depending on the sector. Perhaps things vary somewhere and this doesn't mean that artillery loses its urgency at the front, its operational range is clearly defined and always relevant. I'm only talking about damage inflicted," added the secretary.

Kostenko emphasized that the domestic drone production industry has developed a lot, also noting that currently most drones are produced by private companies. "The government has already focused on this. And we will make a million, or maybe more, drones if the government provides normal conditions for this area to develop and not hinder manufacturers' work with unnecessary bureaucratic procedures and criminal proceedings with unnecessary checks," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would produce a million drones in 2024.