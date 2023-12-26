Six Ukrainian War Pilots Complete F-16 Basic Training In UK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first group of six Ukrainian pilots have undergone basic training to fly F-16 fighter jets with Royal Air Force instructors and are now piloting these warplanes in Denmark as part of the preparation for combat.

That's according to the press service of the British government .

"I am proud of the support the Royal Air Force is providing to the next generation of Ukraine's combat air pilots and ground crew, who will be the first line of defense in protecting Ukraine's skies," said the head of the British Ministry of Defense Grant Shapps.

In August, the RAF kicked off basic training for the first group of Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 jets as part of the UK's contribution to the international air force coalition for Ukraine.

Ukrainian, Portuguese defense ministers discuss training of Ukrainian personnel for F-16s

The group was formed of six experienced Ukrainian combat fighter pilots who received aviation-specific English language training to increase their ability to engage with coalition training and support.

A further ten Ukrainian trainee pilots took part in the language training and remain in the UK to continue with practical basic flight training, as well as to learn important skills such as aviation medicine and centrifuge training.

Alongside the pilot training, dozens of Ukrainian aircraft technicians are also receiving English language training, geared towards engineering.

After completing training in the RAF, Ukrainian pilots will move to another European country for advanced flight training.

"Ukraine highly values the pilot training that the UK and other partners are providing, to help us prepare for operating F-16s in Ukraine. It is a rapid and effective programme to equip Ukrainian pilots with the skills they need in the war against Russia,” said Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, next year France will train Ukrainian pilots and continue the training of recruits along with supplying more weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

Photo: gov