Nar Is The Official Partner Of Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Nar became an official partner of the Azerbaijan Volleyball
Federation (AVF) with the view to make an important contribution to
the development and promotion of volleyball in the country. As part
of this cooperation, the mobile operator will support the local
championship between women and men.
The 2023-2024 volleyball season has already started with the
support of Nar. Entry is free for volleyball fans, who want to
attend games of the national championship. Nar wishes success to
all teams competing in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship.
It is worth noting that Nar acted as the official
telecommunications partner of Women's European Volleyball
Championship in 2017 to promote volleyball at the national and
international levels.
In line with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy
Nar promotes a healthy lifestyle in the country and supports the
growth of interest in various sports, including volleyball, among
young people. More information about CSR projects implemented by
the mobile operator is available at nar/projects page.
Nar currently provides high-quality services to 2.2
million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the
country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years.
Committed to its customer-centric strategy, Nar delivers excellent
(best-in-class) service at an affordable price.
MENAFN26122023000187011040ID1107656848
