UAE's Dragon Oil Pumps Up Its Footprint In Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 26. Dragon
Oil, owned by the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), has opened
its new office in Ashgabat city, the capital of Turkmenistan,
Trend reports.
According to the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan, Guvanch
Agadzhanov, Chairman of Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit State Concern,
and Ali Rashid Al-Jarwan, Chief Executive Officer of Dragon Oil,
welcomed those present and held a solemn ceremony of launching a
new office, cutting the ribbon.
Dragon Oil has been operating in Turkmenistan under a Production
Sharing Agreement since 2000.
Its primary business is the extraction of hydrocarbons in the
Cheleken contractual domain of the Caspian Sea, which is
accomplished through the development of the Jeytun and Dzhigalybeg
oil fields.
Furthermore, Dragon Oil has invested more than $8 billion in
this project.
Meanwhile, last year, the Turkmennebit State Concern and Dragon
Oil company signed a contract to extend the Production Sharing
Agreement until May 1, 2035.
