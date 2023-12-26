CD Biosciences Expands Portfolio With Wide Range Of Embedding Resins And Kits For Electron And Light Microscopy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CD BioSciences, a US-based biotechnology company focusing on the development of imaging technology, has announced the expansion of its portfolio to include a comprehensive line of Embedding Resins and Kits for electron and light microscopy. These kits offer a convenient and standardized approach for researchers to embed specimens for histological applications.



Embedding resins and kits play a vital role in electron microscopy technology by providing a stable support matrix for biological specimens to withstand the ultra-thin sectioning process required for high-resolution imaging. CD Bioscience now offers a wide range of Embedding Resins and Kits for use in electron and light microscopy, each with unique properties suited for specific applications.



For example, the Non-Polar Embedding Resin Kits (Catalog NO: EMB010309) are highly purified, three-component systems that are precisely formulated to utilize long wavelength (360 nm) UV light and photopolymerization kinetics at temperatures as low as -80ï¿1⁄2C. These resins are also referred to as low temperature UV methacrylate resins. All kits are suitable for freezing substitution of samples. The low viscosity allows better retention of cellular ultrastructure, improved preservation of antigenicity, and greatly reduced background labeling. The products can also be used at room temperature and produce high contrast TEM images of unstained thin sections.



CD Bioscience also offers tissue embedding medium to meet the specific needs of research applications, such as the Tissue Embedding Medium, with DMSO (Catalog NO: EMB010102). A small amount of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) has been added to this product to accelerate tissue penetration. This slight change in composition typically reduces penetration time by one third. It has good sectioning characteristics and produces excellent wrinkle-free sections down to a thickness of 4 microns while maintaining excellent band continuity. For hard tissue specimens, this formulation produces a more pliable band from hard, brittle sections. The product is double filtered so no further filtration is required prior to use. And the removal process is always free of staining residue.



In addition, CD Bioscience provides a wide range of embedding media like the Aqueous Mounting Medium (Catalog NO: EMB010204). This Mounting Medium is designed and optimized for immunostaining and immunohistochemistry applications. It dries extremely quickly, allowing coverslips to be applied to slides and then immediately examined by light microscopy. The dropper bottle packaging eliminates the hassle of transferring mounting media from a large container to a small bottle for individual specimens and, of course, the waste of unused media. It allows controlled dispensing without the use of additional droppers or glass rods, and its low viscosity allows the media to flow easily, inhibiting bubble formation and adsorption.



CD BioSciences embedding kits are ideal to meet the diverse needs of researchers in various fields. For further information, please visit



About CD BioSciences



CD BioSciences is a biotechnology company committed to the development of imaging technology for many years. Its scientists can utilize high-content imaging, nanoparticle imaging, imaging flow cytometry, time-lapse imaging, and other techniques to image cell structure, cell migration, cell proliferation, pathogen infection mechanisms, and interactions between protein molecules.

