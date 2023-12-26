KUNA Starts Issuing Its Year-End Reports On Local, Arab, Regional, And World Major Events For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) The following is the major local events in 2023





Major events in Kuwait for 2023



KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait witnessed many local events in 2023 that covered many domains. Following are major events throughout the year:



Kuwait Amir:



Jan 26: Amiri order accepting the resignation of the government and assigning His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his cabinet to act as caretaker government.

Feb 6: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, issued directives to dispatch aid and medical equipment through airplanes to Turkiye after a devastating earthquake that hit the southern part of the country.

Feb 9: As per the directions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti cabinet pledged USD 30 million in aid of the quake-struck people in Turkiye and Syria.

March 4: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah left for Italy on private visit.

March 5: An Amiri order appointed His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and tasked him with forming government.

March 19: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah returned home after private visit to Italy.

May 9: His Highness the Amir sponsored the Amir Football Cup's final game between Kazma SC and Kuwait SC. He was represented by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah.

May 24: His Highness the Amir sponsored award ceremony of the Informatics Prize 2022 at Bayan Palace, and was represented by His Highness the Crown Prince.

June 7: An Amiri Order was published accepting resignation of His Highness the Prime Minister and his government, assigning them to act as caretakers.

June 13: An Amiri Order published naming His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and assigning him to form a government.

June 14: His Highness the Amir headed to Italy on a private visit.

June 24: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad returned home from Italy's trip.

Sept 2: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah headed to Italy on a private visit.

Sept 9: His Highness the Amir ordered concerned bodies to send relief to Morocco following serious of quakes shaking the southern part of the country.

Sept 12: His Highness the Amir returned home from Italy trip.

Nov 29: His Highness the Amir was admitted to the hospital due to an emergency health problem to receive the necessary treatment and undergo medical examinations.

Dec 16: The Amiri Diwan announced demise of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and government announced closure of public and private institutions for three days and a 40-day mourning period.

Dec 18: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took oath at a special National Assembly session becoming the 17th Amir of the State of Kuwait.

Dec. 20: His Highness the Amir accepted government's resignation.

Kuwait Crown Prince:



Jan 16: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Chairman of the Islamic Organization for Medical Sciences (IOMS) and the accompanying delegation participating in the 13th conference of the (IOMS), held under the auspices of His Highness the Crown Prince from 15 to 17 January.

Jan 16: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace visiting King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the accompanying delegation.

Jan 27: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Representative and Chief of His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend the Formula E race due in Diriyah Governorate.

Feb 1: His Highness the Crown Prince and Amir Representative Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended at Bayan Palace flag hoisting ceremony, sponsored by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Feb 6: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah patronized and attended the final match of His Highness the Crown Prince Cup between Al-Arabi and Al-Salmiya teams at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Feb 14: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, patronized and attended the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) Award ceremony for the years 2020-21, as well as Al-Sumait Prize for African Development in the fields of education and health, at Bayan Palace.

Feb 15: His Highness the Amir Representative, His Highness the Crown Prince, attended a luncheon held by Sheikh Ali Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Azayez farm in Kuwait's northern Al-Abdali area.

April 9: His Highness the Crown Prince, representing His Highness the Amir, visited the traditional poets diwaniya and Kuwait Deaf Club.

April 10: His Highness the Crown Prince, representing His Highness the Amir, visited Kuwait Blind Society and Kuwait Disabled Sport Club.

April 10: His Highness the Crown Prince receives, at Bayan Palace, His Highness the Prime Minister and his ministers for taking oath.

April 17: His Highness the Crown Prince represented His Highness the Amir in giving a speech marking the last 10 days of Ramadhan and announced he would dissolve the 2020 National Assembly based on Article 107 of the Constitution.

May 4: His Highness the Amir's representative, His Highness the Crown Prince flew to London to attend the inauguration ceremony of King Charles III.

May 19: His Highness the Amir's representative, His Highness the Crown Prince delivered Kuwait's speech at the Arab Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

May 24: His Highness the Crown Prince received Vice President of Google Cloud Company Vinton Cerf. (more)

