Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT --



July 19: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince received, at Bayan Palace, His Highness the Prime Minister and his government for taking constitutional oath.

July 20: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince inaugurated the National Assembly's first regular term of the 17th legislative session, urging MPs not to waste time to settle scores and irresponsible practices, but to achieve and develop.

Aug 8: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi.

Aug 28: His Highness Kuwait's Crown Prince headed to the UK to attend and sponsor a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the inception of Kuwait Investment Office at the invitation of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Aug 29: His Highness the Crown Prince held talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, focusing on bilateral relations, which date back more than a century.

Aug 29: Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended celebration of Kuwait Investment Office (KIO) 70th anniversary.

Sept 20: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah departed to China to attend the 19th Asian Olympic Games at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Sept 21: His Highness the Crown Prince met with Kuwaiti athletic mission participating at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Sept 22: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and held official talks.

Sept 22: Several bilateral agreements have been signed between Kuwait and China in attendance of His Highness the Crown Prince and the Chinese President.

Sept 23: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended the opening ceremony of the 19th Olympic Asian games.

Sept 23: His Highness the Crown Prince received Prime Minister of South Korea Han Duck-soo and accompanying delegation.

Oct 3: His Highness the Crown Prince received at Bayan Palace judge Dr. Adel Bouresli who swore in as the new president of Kuwait's Supreme Judicial Council and the head of the Court of Cassation.

Oct 20: Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince headed to Saudi Arabia to take part in ASEAN meeting.

Oct 21: Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince gave Kuwait's speech at the Cairo peace summit.

Oct 25: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad paid a visit to King of Britain and Northern Ireland, Charles III.

Oct 31: His Highness the Amir Representative, His Highness the Crown Prince gave a speech at the inauguration of the second session of the 17th legislative term.

Nov 11: Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad gave Kuwait's speech at the joint Arab Islamic summit in Riyadh.

Nov 14: His Highness the Crown Prince received Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace.

Nov 21: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad received Kuwaiti athletes who won medals at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou.

Kuwait government:



Jan 9: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barrak Al-Shaitan briefed the cabinet on the strategic partnership deal signed with Google Cloud to support comprehensive digital transformation in all government and state-run bodies.

Jan 17: Kuwait's Cabinet issued a statement regarding a decree pardoning the freedom-restricting penalty imposed on a number of individuals in a court ruling.

Jan 23: The cabinet decided on ending exceptional salaries as per article 80 of the social security law, and tasked the economic affairs ministerial cabinet with examining all related decisions.

Jan 24: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah handed government resignation letter to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Feb 6: Kuwait's council of ministers approved draft decision on demographic organization

Feb 6: Upon directives from the state political leadership, the cabinet ordered a private jet to be sent to the quake-hit areas in Turkey to evacuate Kuwaitis there.

March 5: Minister of commerce and industry and state minister for communication affairs and information technology, Mazen Al-Nahedh, issued decision banning cash transactions of more than KD 10 in private pharmacies.

April 5: Minister of Social Affairs and Social Development Mai Al-Baghli signed resolutions stipulating recruitment of nationals at cooperative societies.

May 1: The government, in a meeting, approved a draft decree to dissolve the National Assembly and referred it to His Highness the Crown Prince and decided to send relief aid for Sudan.

May 3: The government approved, in an extraordinary meeting, a draft decree to call on eligible voters to cast ballots on the June 6, 2023 legislative elections.

May 15: The government approved a proposal by the Public Authority for Sport to hold an annual sports day nationwide.

May 18: Minister Al-Baghli instructed cooperative societies to pay 50 percent of their Zakat (alms) money for insolvent citizens.

May 29: Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Al-Aiban signed a resolution allowing operation of 54 commercial activities without the need of having locations for them.

June 4: His Highness the Prime Minister sponsored and attended a ceremony to honor most valuable players for 2023.

June 7: The government discussed a resignation letter to His Highness the Crown Prince.

June 18: A decree issued regarding formation of a government headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah.

June 19: The government formed a ministerial committee with a mandate of coordinating priorities and laws with the National Assembly. (more)

kt













MENAFN26122023000071011013ID1107656840