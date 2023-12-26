Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT --



July 10: Kuwait cabinet of ministers decided on printing 100,000 copies of Quran in the Swedish language and handing the copies out in Sweden to reaffirm the tolerance of the Islamic religion.

July 10: The council of ministers approved the government work plan for the 17th legislative term and referred it to the National Assembly.

July 12: Kuwait's council of civil service approved allowing Kuwaiti employees to both study and work within the country.

July 30: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah overturned timeframe condition for those who wish to return voluntarily to military service.

Aug 14: Cabinet approved social allowance and children allowance for private miniscule business owners.

Aug 20: Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa Al-Kandari announced that His Highness the Crown Prince approved several decisions on health insurance for retirees, amending constitutional courts laws, law on residential areas and on National Assembly elections.

Sept 3: Dr. Adel Al-Mane was appointed by decree as Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research while Fahad Al-Jarallah was appointed Minister of Finance.

Sept 20: Amer Al-Ajmy was named head of local affairs sector and government spokesperson at the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs office.

Sept 21: Civil service commission announced adopting flexible working hours Sunday to Thursday with seven working hours per day.

Sept 21: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah gave Kuwait's speech to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Sept 24: Trial run for suggestions, questions and complaints feature within Sahel mobile was launched.

Oct 12: All celebratory manifestations in the country halted in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Oct 16: Cabinet decided to postpone loan payments for small and medium enterprises for six months.

Oct 23: Social support allotment for nationals traveling to receive treatment abroad has been approved.

Oct 24: Social allowance for private sectors workers studying for higher studies has been approved by cabinet.

Oct 25: Cabinet approved Kuwaitization of contracts draft decision.

Oct 26: Cabinet permitted children allowance for Kuwaiti women working in private sector under certain regulations.

Oct 30: Resignation of Minister of public works, Dr. Amani Bugammaz has been approved and Minister of electricity, water and renewable energy dr. Jassem Al-Ostad had been assigned the portfolio.

Oct 31: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah gave Amiri speech at the inauguration of the second session of the 17th legislative term.

Nov 5: Social support allotment for intermediate school graduates and less has been permitted by cabinet.

Nov 15: CGC announced approval of social support allotments for nationals contracted to work in the divided zone.

Nov 20: Health Ministry issued decision allowing 30-week pregnant women a sick leave for the rest of her pregnancy without the need for a specialized committee.

Dec 16: Kuwait government mourned Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and named Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah 17th Amir.

National Assembly:



Jan 8: The State of Kuwait's delegation headed by MP Mohammad Al-Mahan took part in Asian Parliamentary Assembly 13th session and the executive meeting.

Jan 10: National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun received a request from MP Mubarak Al-Hajraf to grill Finance Minister Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid.

Jan 16: MP Jenan Bushehri submitted to Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun a grilling motion against Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Barak Al-Shaitan.

Jan 18: The National Assembly's bureau approved several decisions scarping exceptional allowances for the secretary general and assistant secretaries.

Jan 27: Kuwait parliament caucus presented to Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states councils union meeting in Algeria rejection of human rights council decision on sexual orientation and identity.

Feb 9: National Assembly bureau reshuffled administrative organizational structure.

Feb 15: Top Lawmaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun hosted Saudi Audit Bureau chief Husam Al-Angari and Kuwaiti counterpart Faisal Al-Shaya.

March 11: Kuwait Parliament caucus participates in Asian and Islamic coordination meetings for the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union conference.

March 12: National Assembly bureau approved appointing Khaled Buslaib as the assembly's Secretary General.

March 15: Chief of the parliamentary caucus Dr. Mohammad Al-Mahan was voted by acclamation to be member of committee for United Nations affairs in the inter-parliamentary union.

March 19: The constitutional court annulled the 2022 national assembly and reinstated the 2020 formation.

March 20: The national assembly bureau held a meeting headed by speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim.

March 21: Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim affirmed respect to all the jurisdictions of His Highness the Amir in a joint press conference held at the national assembly along with deputy speaker Ahmad Al-Shahoumi and chief of parliamentary legislation committee, Dr. Obaid Al-Wasmi.

May 5: Ministry of Interior started receiving applications for citizens wishing to run for the June 6 elections.

June 20: The parliament elected MP Ahmad Al-Saadoun as speaker. (more)

