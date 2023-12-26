Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT --



Aug 5: Foreign Minister expressed Kuwait's dismay at the remarks of Lebanese minister of economics and commerce on the memory of Beirut port incident.

Aug 17: Foreign ministry succeeded in authenticating identity of two martyrs through DNA testing by forensics department at interior ministry.

Aug 29: Kuwait and the United Kingdom inked a memorandum of agreement on investment partnership.

Sept 4: Kuwait inked the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) during the 43rd ASEAN summit in Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

Sept 5: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah headed Kuwaiti delegation participating in ministerial meeting for third edition of Arab Japanese political dialogue at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

Sept 12: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem welcomed the European Union announcement of allowing Kuwaiti citizens a multi entry Schengen visa for a duration of five years.

Sept 15: Kuwait took part in G77 + China meeting hosted in Havana, capital of Cuba.

Sept 15: The foreign ministry handed Iraqi ambassador to the country a memorandum protesting Iraqi federal courts rescinding the maritime agreement.

Sept 17: Representative of His Highness the Amir, Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, met with United Nations' Secretary General Antonio Guterres on sideline of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Sept 18: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah participated in joint ministerial meeting between GCC and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, held on sideline of UNGA meeting.

Sept 20: Kuwait's membership in the international anti-terrorism forum was accepted.

Sept 21: Deputy foreign minister met with Russia foreign minister on sideline of UNGA to discuss latest developments relating to Iraqi federal courts decision.

Sept 25: Kuwait Foreign Ministry strongly condemned extremist group desecrating holy Quran copies in front of embassies in The Hague.

Oct 8: Kuwaiti ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri handed out Kuwait's contribution of USD two million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Oct 10: Statement of the 27th GCC-EU Joint Council and Ministerial Meeting called for the complete demarcation of the Kuwait-Iraq maritime boundary reiterating importance of regulating maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah.

Oct 10: Kuwait elected to serve in United Nations' Human Rights Council.

Oct 10: The State of Kuwait handed over the presidency of the 11th session of the Women's Committee of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) to Lebanon after chairing the 10th session for two years.

Oct 11: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah headed Kuwaiti delegation participating Arab League ministerial level in an extraordinary session to discuss developments in occupied Palestine and the Gaza Strip.

Oct 17: Foreign Minister took part in the 43rd extraordinary GCC held in the capital of Oman, Muscat.

Oct 22: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah announced the launch of Kuwaiti relief operations via an air bridge to Palestinians in Gaza.

Nov 3: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met up with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and Speaker of the Russian Parliament (Duma) Vyacheslav Volodin separately for official talks.

Nov 14: The World Association for Sustainable Development honored Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland, Bader Al-Awadhi, for his contributions to achieving sustainable development goals in various parts of the world.

Nov 17: Kuwait gained unanimous support from executive council of the World Food Program to officially demand securing and ensuring the continued provision of food and humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

Dec 5: The State of Kuwait pledged USD one million to the UN Refugee Agency as part of its voluntary contributions to the Agency's activities in 2024.

Dec 5: The 44th Session of the Supreme Council of GCC adopted the Doha Declaration underscoring importance of Iraq's respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kuwait.

Dec 19: Members of the UNSC stand for a moment of silence in mourning of late Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Dec 20: UNGA paid tribute to the late Amir during special session. (end)

