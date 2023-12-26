Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT --



March 2: Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah headed the state's delegation to the non-aligned movement summit taking place in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan.

March 5: Qatari Amir received Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah who headed the state's delegation to the United Nations' fifth conference for least developed countries in capital, Doha.

March 7: State minister for social affairs and societal development and state minister for women and childhood affairs, Mai Al-Baghli, gave a speech to the UN Security Council.

March 7: Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi delivered Kuwait's speech foreign terrorist fighters work group meeting, hosted by Kuwait.

March 8: Minister of foreign affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah headed Kuwait's delegation to 159th Arab foreign ministers consultative meeting held at the Arab bloc's headquarters in Cairo.

March 12: Kuwaiti delegation, headed by foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, took part in ninth session of Kuwaiti-Omani joint committee.

March 17: Top diplomat Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah headed Kuwaiti delegation to Organization of Islamic Development foreign ministers' council meeting in its 49th session and taking place in capital of Mauritania, Nouakchott.

March 21: First round of strategic dialogue meetings between Kuwait and the United Kingdom kick started in the capital, London.

March 21: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah held talks with British Minister of State for Investment in the Department for International Trade, Lord Dominic Johnson, and a number of high officials, as part of the minister's official visit to Britain.

March 22: Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah headed the Kuwaiti delegation to Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial meeting, in its 155th session held at the bloc's headquarters in Riyadh.

March 23: Kuwait's Ambassador to India Jassem Al-Najem gave a speech at the Shanghai organization international conference.

March 25: Permanent Envoy to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai gave the country's statement to the UN's water conference.

March 26: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs announced Kuwait's pledge to donate around USD 90 million to aid survivors of the Syria, Turkiye earthquake.

March 29: Kuwait's permanent envoy to UNESCO Adam Al-Mulla participated in a symposium on open science in Paris.

March 29: Kuwait participated in ninth round of Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Conference.

March 30: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah received invitation from Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nuhayan to attend 14th edition of Sir Baniyas forum, slated to take place from December 8 to December 10 of 2023.

April 6: UN refugees agency signed an MoU with the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development to support refugees and displaced persons in the Middle East and North Africa.

April 22: Ministry of Foreign Affairs began evacuating Kuwaiti citizens from Sudan following armed conflicts.

April 30: Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah submitted her credentials to US President Joe Biden as Kuwait's Ambassador in Washington.

May 3: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah met President of the UN General Assembly at the foreign ministry.

May 6: Kuwait signed an MoU to join the Shanghai cooperation organization as an observer.

May 15: Foreign Ministry announced sabotage of the residence of the military attache in Khartoum, Sudan.

June 3: Kuwait donated USD two million to the UN Palestinian refugees' agency (UNRWA) for 2023.

June 3: His Highness the Amir's representative, Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem arrived in Ankara to attend inauguration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following his re-election.

June 3: Kuwait's Ambassador to Canada Reem Al-Khaled won the 2023 Best Middle East Ambassador to Canada award in recognition of her contributions since assuming her post in 2019.

June 19: Kuwait and Japan waived diplomatic and private passport holders from entry visa.

June 20: Kuwait Embassy in Islamabad announced a donation of USD 970,000 to support victims of floods in Pakistan.

June 23: Foreign Ministry and UN anti-terrorism office signed MoU to boost cooperation and exchanged information against terrorism.

July 3: The Foreign Ministry asserted that the natural resources of the Durra field are fully owned by Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in response to Iranian claims.

July 4: The Foreign Ministry handed Egyptian Ambassador to the country a memorandum requesting legal action to be taken against person who posted video burning national flag.

July 5: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah headed Kuwaiti delegation to non-aligned movement ministerial meeting in capital of Azerbaijan, Baku.

July 10: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah headed Kuwaiti delegation participating in sixth ministerial meeting for strategic dialogue between GCC and Russia held in capital Moscow.

July 10: Kuwait joined with a group of Muslim countries to prepare draft law to ban desecration of holy sanctities.

July 27: the state of Kuwait submitted written memo requesting that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) adopts an opinion on the consequences of continued Israeli occupation violations against the Palestinian people.

July 13: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah headed to Iraqi capital of Baghdad on an official visit to hold a number of meetings and engage in political negotiations. (more)

