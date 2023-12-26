US Def. Sec.: Airstrikes On Armed Faction Facilities In Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Tuesday the launch of airstrikes on three facilities belonging to armed factions in Iraq.

"Today, at President Biden's direction, U.S military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq," said Austin in a statement.

"These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Erbil Air Base earlier today," he added.

"Today's attack led to three injuries to U.S. personnel, leaving one service member in critical condition."

He reinstated that "the President and I will not hesitate to take necessary action to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests. There is no higher priority."

"While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities," he added.

The Irbil Air Base which housed the international coalition forces led by the US was attacked by an air earlier in the day, leading to injuries and work halting at the airport after the plane was shot down, as stated by the Iraqi News Agency (INA). (end)

amm













MENAFN26122023000071011013ID1107656835