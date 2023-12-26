S. Korea To Expand Export Ban List Against Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 26 (KUNA) - South Korea will tighten export controls against Russia and Belarus by significantly expanding its list of items subject to export restrictions, including excavators, batteries and larger vehicles, in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Yonhap News Agency reported, Tuesday.

Under the revision to the regulations on trading strategic items, South Korea added 682 more categories regarding heavy construction equipment, rechargeable batteries, aircraft components, machinery and other things to the list of items that are banned from shipping to Russia and Belarus, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Under the new regulation, the total number of items on the list will be 1,159, the ministry said, adding that the revision is expected to take effect in early 2024 following due administrative procedures and the government's issuance of guidelines for exporters.

The ministry also said, it will make a case-by-case review of "exceptional cases" for shipments to the two nations and the move came as chances are high for those items to be used for military purposes, though they are not classified as strategic items under South Korea's export control scheme. (end)

