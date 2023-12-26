Jordan Post Unveils Old City Of Amman Commemorative Stamp Series

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.26 (Petra) -- The Jordan Post Company is set to release a new commemorative stamp series for 2023, titled "Old City of Amman." The stamps will be available for purchase by the public starting next Thursday.In a statement on Tuesday, the company revealed that this exclusive series marks the inaugural issuance of postage stamps specifically dedicated to the historic Old City of Amman. The collection aims to showcase the city's historical and cultural significance, featuring captivating depictions of its ancient markets, traditional houses, revered places of worship, and iconic staircases.Comprising six stamps and one card, each stamp holds a value of 30 piasters. The accompanying card is valued at 50 piasters, while the complete set can be obtained for JD2.30. Additionally, a first-day cover featuring the affixed stamp set will be offered at a price of JD2.80.Enthusiasts eager to acquire these stamps can visit the philatelic section located at the company's building in Al-Muqabalin. Furthermore, the stamps will be available at various post offices, including Jabel Amman, Jabal Al-Weibdeh, Downtown, Abdali, Irbid Central, Madaba Central, Aqaba Central, Jerash Central, Petra, Karak, Umm Qais, Ajloun, Salt, Mahis, and Fuheis.