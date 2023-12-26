Avinesh Rekhi’S Fitness Routine Involves Strength Training, Cardio

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actor Avinesh Rekhi has opened up on his diet and fitness regime, and shared that he follows a strict workout routine that involves a mix of strength training, cardio, muscle training, and much more.

Avinesh is currently seen playing the lead in the show 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di'. As he is donning the look of a proper Punjabi munda, maintaining the right physique for himself and his character is Avinesh's top priority amongst others.

Talking about his fitness routine, Avinesh said,“I have always been very particular about what I consume on a daily basis, working out and keeping myself healthy is something I love to do. I believe in eating proper four meals a day and making sure to balance out the calories I intake along with working out.”

The 'Choti Sarrdaarni' fame actor has called himself a foodie, and said but he makes sure to always to control his portion size and not overeat, which is one of the most important things to do to stay fit.

“I always take time from my busy shoot schedule to hit the gym every day, and on the days I have off, I rest it out. I follow a strict workout regime that involves a mix of strength training, cardio, muscle training, and much more. These different forms of exercises keep me motivated and entertained enough to work out every day, even on the days when I don't feel like it,” added Avinesh.

While Avinesh is setting some major body goals as Ranjha, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness the upcoming track where Heer finds out about the truth behind her friend's death.

Based in Punjab, the show is a gripping narrative of strength and resilience. Not just the storyline but the friendship and bond that Heer (played by Tanisha Mehta) and Ranjha (played by Avinesh) share has already been winning the hearts of the audience since its inception.

It airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

sp/dan