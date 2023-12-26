Justice Ministry To Hold Introductory Meeting For New Legal Course Participants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice's Legal and Judicial Studies Centre (LJSC) will hold next week an introductory meeting for participants of the 21st training course for new legal practitioners, and the 14th training course for trainee lawyers.

Part of the LJSC's legal training programme for the year 2024, the 21st training course for new legal practitioners will bring together 104 trainee legal practitioners, divided into four groups, while 23 trainee lawyers will attend the 14th training course for trainee lawyers.

The trainees will study 146 specialised courses in the first semester and 128 courses in the second, a curriculum that gives them skills and practical applications to enhance their understanding.

The evaluation process will measure the trainees skills, interaction, and the final written exam.

LJSC Director Dr. Saleh Ali Al Fadala reviewed the training plan, highlighting the Ministry's aims to prepare and qualify Qatari legal and judicial cadres at a high level of competence in a bid to consolidate the foundations of the state of law and justice, and the LJSC's appropriate legal training to develop and modernize the legal practitioners' scientific skills.

Dr. Al Fadala voiced hopes the training programme would achieve the desired goal of providing the training needs of various government agencies, with the courses designed according to the requirements of work environments and the national development prerequisite.

LJSC Assistant Director Nada Jassim Abduljabbar stressed the importance of the introductory meeting to inform the trainees of all the procedures and arrangements required to successfully pass the legal courses, and give them the required legal skills.